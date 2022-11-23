ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is $38.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $24.91 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 47.37%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

