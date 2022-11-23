Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Set at $83.00 by UBS Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) received a $83.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.14. 4,930,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,876. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $235.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.