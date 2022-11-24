1,000 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Lumina Fund Management LLC

Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in ASML by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $603.85. The stock had a trading volume of 874,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,182. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $832.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

