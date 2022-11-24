10,416 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $111,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $112,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $127,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

NYSE:PML opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

