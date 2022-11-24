106,600 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

