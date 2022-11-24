1,128 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $213.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

