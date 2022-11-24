1,843 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $107.57 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $130.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

