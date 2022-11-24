2,669 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

NYSE:CLX opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

