2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) COO Nicola Heffron Sells 7,697 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

2seventy bio Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.57. 481,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,728. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 2seventy bio by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

