3,187 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,750,000 after buying an additional 150,297 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

