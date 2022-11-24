6,000 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after buying an additional 315,596 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Trimble Price Performance

About Trimble

TRMB stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $58.71. 730,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

