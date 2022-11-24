7,958 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.43. The company had a trading volume of 796,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

