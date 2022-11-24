Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:ANF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
