Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Achieves $65.77 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $65.77 million and approximately $28.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

