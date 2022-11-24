Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as low as C$1.30. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 395 shares traded.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.75.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.