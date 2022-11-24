aelf Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 4% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $64.28 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008519 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

