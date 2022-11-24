Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.