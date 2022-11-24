Aergo (AERGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.86 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Aergo has a market capitalization of $46.74 million and $6.86 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aergo Profile

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

