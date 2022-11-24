Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.50.
Affimed Price Performance
NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $2.11 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
