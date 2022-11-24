Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.61-$5.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

