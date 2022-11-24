Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Down 3.9 %
AIRI opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.40.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Further Reading
