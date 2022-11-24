Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Catherine C. Powell Sells 5,054 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

