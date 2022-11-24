Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $237.04 million and $1,695.37 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemix USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.06 or 0.08568953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00483549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.13 or 0.29667726 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.