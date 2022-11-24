Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given a C$80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) received a C$80.00 price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.96.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.26. The company had a trading volume of 265,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$45.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.02. The firm has a market cap of C$60.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.