Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.96.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD traded down C$0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$60.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$63.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.02.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.