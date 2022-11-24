Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

