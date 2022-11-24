Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.82. 17,568,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,425,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.