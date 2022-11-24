Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.