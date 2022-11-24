Amaze World (AMZE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.58 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00006895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $61.58 million and approximately $818,631.05 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.34 or 0.08566559 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00482022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.12 or 0.29574046 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

