Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 0.5%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

