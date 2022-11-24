Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,000 shares during the period. Amcor comprises about 7.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Amcor worth $199,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 4,901,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,875,352 shares of company stock worth $35,464,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.