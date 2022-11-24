Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading 37.2% Higher

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 37.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 26,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 23,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Amergent Hospitality Group Trading Up 37.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

