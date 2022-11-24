American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.9 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AEO opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $17,703,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

