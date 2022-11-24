American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

