American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

American Realty Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $325.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

