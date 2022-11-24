Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMP opened at $332.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.60.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

