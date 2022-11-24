Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Jimmy D. Veal Sells 1,120 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,118. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

