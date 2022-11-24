Amp (AMP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $129.70 Million

Amp (AMP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Amp has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $129.70 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002536 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
