Amp Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Amp has a market cap of $128.46 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amp has traded 4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.06 or 0.08568953 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00482380 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.25 or 0.29596000 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars.
