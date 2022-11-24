Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

Further Reading

