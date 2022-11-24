Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.51.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
