Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $44.36 million and $1.47 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00017909 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,913,152 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

