Amul Batra Sells 19,587 Shares of Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE) Stock

Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE – Get Rating) insider Amul Batra sold 19,587 shares of Northcoders Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £58,761 ($69,482.09).
Northcoders Group Price Performance
LON CODE remained flat at GBX 315 ($3.72) during trading hours on Thursday. 854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996. Northcoders Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($4.61). The company has a market cap of £21.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43.
About Northcoders Group
