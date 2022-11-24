Amul Batra Sells 19,587 Shares of Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE) Stock

Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE – Get Rating) insider Amul Batra sold 19,587 shares of Northcoders Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £58,761 ($69,482.09).

LON CODE remained flat at GBX 315 ($3.72) during trading hours on Thursday. 854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996. Northcoders Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($4.61). The company has a market cap of £21.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43.

Northcoders Group PLC provides various training programs for software coding to individual, government, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company provides bootcamp training courses, government-funded apprenticeships, and bespoke training courses. It offers its courses through classroom and online teaching.

