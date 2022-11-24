Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

