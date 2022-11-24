Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.65.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.99.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 56,936.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.