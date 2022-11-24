Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.65.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,457,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,860,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 463,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

