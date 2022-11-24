Analysts Offer Predictions for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCRR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

