Analysts Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Price Target at $2.59

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bright Health Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

