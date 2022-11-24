Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Price Target at C$77.00

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Docebo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DCBO opened at C$41.60 on Friday. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$31.66 and a 1 year high of C$95.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 277.33.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

