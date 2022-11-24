Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $54.80

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

