Analyzing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TIM and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

TIM presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $6.94, indicating a potential upside of 178.71%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than TIM.

This table compares TIM and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.73 $547.96 million $0.81 14.80 KORE Group $248.22 million 0.76 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.89

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.45% 7.64% 3.71% KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TIM beats KORE Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

